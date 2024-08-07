Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Due To 100 Grams Overweight, To Miss Gold Medal

In a big setback to India, Indian wrestling athlete Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Gold Medal. Woman Wrestler Vinesh Phogat is reportedly overweight by 100 grams. Due to this, Vinesh Phogat faced disqualification from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh Phoget missed the Gold medal. This is a big disappointment for Vinesh, her fans and India which pinned high hopes on her clinching gold medal.

Vinesh was supposed to fight for gold against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the final at the Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat B on Wednesday. Her disqualification kept her away from contesting for the gold medal.

Vinesh Phogat won the Bronze medal, thus securing the 4th Olympic Medal for India. She announced that this would be her last Olympics and wanted to clinch a medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Response

PM Modi took to X (Twitter) and hailed Vinesh Phogat as a champion among champions and described her as India's pride.