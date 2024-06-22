Three-day pulse polio drive to begin in Madhya Pradesh from Sunday

Bhopal, June 22 (IANS) A three-day statewide pulse polio vaccination drive for children will begin in Madhya Pradesh from Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Saturday that 27,371 polio booths have been set up across the state to conduct the drive, while more than 1,000 transit teams will be carrying out vaccination drive in the remote areas.

Additionally, for high-risk and migratory areas, around 6,500 mobile teams will be carrying out the vaccination drive. On June 24 and 25, mobile teams would go from door-to-door to administer polio drops to children.

Shukla, who also holds the health portfolio, will launch the campaign at the J.P. Hospital here on Sunday.

