Three climbers confirmed dead on China's mountaineering hotspot Yuzhu Peak

Beijing, April 15 (IANS) Three climbers who earlier went missing have been confirmed dead on Yuzhu Peak, a popular mountaineering destination in northwest China's Qinghai Province, the Qinghai provincial sports authorities said on Tuesday.

On Monday morning, emergency response authorities alerted the provincial sports department that three climbers had gone missing on Yuzhu Peak. A rescue team, comprising police officers, firefighters and experienced mountaineering guides, was swiftly dispatched to conduct search operations.

Upon reviewing registration records, officials discovered that the missing climbers had bypassed the mandatory registration process. Later that same day, the rescue team located the bodies of all three climbers on the mountain.

Due to harsh weather conditions, the rescue team was forced to suspend operations and take shelter at the Yuzhu Peak mountaineering base camp in Qumalai County in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture during their return, Xinhua news agency reported. They resumed efforts to transport the bodies of the three climbers on Tuesday.

Local authorities in Qumalai, citing preliminary investigations, said the victims circumvented the checkpoint before ascending the mountain. Rescue efforts were further hampered due to the absence of mobile signal coverage in the mountains.

The exact causes of the tragic deaths are still under investigation.

Towering 6,178 metres above sea level and crowning the eastern ridge of the Kunlun Mountains, Yuzhu Peak draws mountaineering enthusiasts from all over the world, including quite a few novices.

With its approachable altitude and awe-inspiring vistas, it offers a gentle yet thrilling introduction to high-altitude exploration.

The Kunlun Mountain - name originating from the Mongolian word, meaning Horizontal - constitute one of the longest mountain chains in Asia, extending for more than 3,000 km. In the broadest sense, the chain forms the northern edge of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau south of the Tarim Basin, states the China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBCGDF).

