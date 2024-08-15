Three arrested after Barca star Lamine Yamal's father stabbed

Madrid, Aug 15 (IANS) Police have confirmed three arrests in connection with the stabbing of Spain international winger Lamine Yamal's father Mounir Nasraoui on Wednesday evening.

Mounir Nasraoui, the father of the 17-year-old FC Barcelona player, was stabbed multiple times in a car park in the town of Mataro, north of Barcelona.

Nasraoui was taken to the hospital and is currently in intensive care. He is reported to be out of danger and evolving well from his injuries. Furthermore, he is accompanied by his brother and in constant contact with Lamine, while a representative of Barcelona has also been at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the three people arrested have been charged with attempted murder, reports Xinhua.

The Catalan police force (Mossos d'Esquadra) are investigating whether the attack is linked to a discussion Nasraoui had with the suspects while walking his dog earlier in the day.

The argument was filmed on a mobile phone. The suspects insulted him and apparently then threw water at him.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.