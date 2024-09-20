Threats to LoP Rahul: Congress workers stage protest in Ajmer

Jaipur, Sep 20 (IANS) Congress workers staged a fierce protest in Ajmer on Friday against the comments being made by BJP leaders against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

On Friday, Congress workers gathered in front of the District Collectorate and raised slogans and toppled the barricades installed outside the premises.

A small scuffle between the police and Congress cadres broke out as the party workers tried to enter the District Collectorate premises.

A huge police contingent was deployed during the protest to prevent any untoward incident.

Congress leader Mahendra Singh Ralawata said that more security should be given to the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in wake of threatening remarks being made against him by BJP leaders.

“While some leaders are giving an open threat to eliminate or cause physical injury to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, others are threatening to chop off or burn his tongue. I demand that a case be registered against such people and strict action be taken against them. Also, tight security should be given to Rahul Gandhi in this context,” he said.

Ralawata further condemned the behaviour of officials in Ajmer and said, "We have gathered here to stage a peaceful protest and we wanted to submit a memorandum. However, the way we were treated is highly condemnable. I strongly criticise this approach.”

He further said that issuing of such statements by BJP leaders shows the panic among the party anticipating the defeat of the BJP in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections.

“The saffron party leaders are hence making such statements to divert the attention of the public,” he said.

Earlier, on Thursday, a huge protest was staged by the Congress Party at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur under the leadership of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra against the “violent, indecent and unruly comments and statements made by the BJP and its allies” against the LoP.

Addressing the protest, Dotasra said, “After 10 years of rule, when the BJP leaders have started feeling that their throne is in danger, they have now resorted to violence and are making absurd and violent statements.”

He said that the BJP leaders were doing various activities to spread hatred and violence in society, therefore, the Congress workers and leaders would have to go among the people and not only expose the hateful programmes of the BJP but also warn the BJP leaders that they have come to power by telling lies, but now they will have to work for the country and the development of the people.

He added, “Modi ji has become the Prime Minister for the third time but is only travelling abroad and the Home Minister of the country is misusing the ED, Income Tax Department and CBI to scare and threaten the people of the Opposition.”

