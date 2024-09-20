Implementing 'One Nation-One Election' will be injustice to voters: Digvijaya Singh 

Bhopal, Sep 20 (IANS) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh reiterated on Friday that the 'One Nation-One Election' is "impractical" and implementing it would be "injustice" to the voters of the country.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Singh, who was in Indore to participate in the 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' of the party's state unit, told media persons, "India has diverse culture, religion, and language. It is against the country's federal structure. Implementing this system would be an injustice to the voters."

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet approved the 'One Nation-One Election' proposal on Wednesday, leaders of opposition parties claimed that it was "impractical" and against the federal structure of the country.

On Thursday too, Singh had aired his objection against 'One nation-one election'.

Meanwhile, he also slammed Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for his remarks on Article 370 and asserted the neighbouring country has no right to comment on India's affairs.

Asif has said the Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan and the Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir were on the same page on the restoration of Article 370.

The BJP has strongly objected to Asif's remark and sought an answer from the Congress and the National Conference. The controversy on this issue has emerged at a time when elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir.

Along with BJP's national leaders, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also slammed the INDIA bloc, especially the Congress on Article 370.

MP CM has sought an explanation from the Congress, asking if the "alliance (Congress and National Conference) is forged by Pakistan?"

"Joining hands with anti-nationals and enemies of the country for electoral gain is a matter of shame. Congress should apologise and answer Pakistan in strong words that they should look after their condition," CM Mohan Yadav said.

