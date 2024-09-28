‘They can give us a lot’: Chelsea coach Maresca on potential Lavia-Caicedo midfield partnership

London, Sep 28 (IANS) Having confirmed that Romeo Lavia is available for selection again, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed he believes partnering the Belgian with Moises Caicedo in midfield could prove to be an excellent option for the Blues.

Lavia started Chelsea’s first two matches of the season, against Manchester City and Servette, before being sidelined for a month by injury. The 20-year-old is now back in training.

It remains to be seen whether the game against Brighton on Saturday is considered too early for Lavia to be involved from the start, Maresca believes Lavia is a similar player to Moises Caicedo and feels they could provide an excellent option as a midfield pairing.

“Romeo will give us more or less the same as Moi, He played one league game for us this season against City and I think it was a very good game from Romeo. I’m very excited thinking that soon we can have Moi and Romeo both fit 100 percent because I think both together playing that position, can give us a lot. They can compete for one position and they can play together, for sure,” Maresca told Chelsea’s media team.

The other half of that potential midfield duo, Caicedo, has started the season in impressive form and been a near ever-present in the Premier League so far, missing just 14 minutes of the action, when he was substituted with the Blues leading 5-2 at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Understandably, that has left Maresca very pleased with the Ecuador captain’s performances, although he has identified one area of his game which can still improve.

"I knew Moi already from Brighton, I watched a lot of games of Moi in that season. I think in this moment for us he’s a very important player,' added our head coach. He's doing well, especially off the ball, but he can do much better on the ball and be more brave breaking the line. But I think with us he's doing very well, but he can be even better on the ball,” added the Italian.

