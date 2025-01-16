There’s not a lot of thought at the moment, says Khawaja on international retirement

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Australia’s veteran left-handed opener Usman Khawaja said he isn’t considering retirement from international cricket, saying he will continue to play Tests as long the feeling of him still contributing to the team exists.

Khawaja, 38, didn't have a memorable time in the 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win for Australia, amassing 184 runs in five games at an average of 20.44 with his best score being 57.

"I'm just taking it series by series. I still feel like I’m contributing; we're winning games; we’ve been the world's number one team for about three years now. We've got a very solid team in terms of bowlers, batsmen and Alex Carey behind the stumps, so I’m not looking too far ahead; it’s each series at a time.

"But I'm also mindful that nothing lasts forever; at some stage there's going to have to be a time to leave the game, and I respect that. There’s going to have to be the next players to come up, and I'm very mindful of that too. But at the moment, there’s not a lot of thought of that at the moment," said Khawaja to SEN Radio.

He also revealed being in constant communication with chief selector George Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald about his role and future in the Test team. "I'm always in constant communication with the coach and George Bailey and I'm here to contribute and play for the Australian cricket team and do well. Either whenever that time is when I pull the pin or I feel like it's time to look at the next goal whenever that may be (I’ll do that). I don't feel like it's right now, but I'm very open to that. But at the moment, I'm just enjoying my cricket and playing for Australia," he said.

Khawaja will be next seen in action during Australia’s two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka, which begins in Galle on January 29.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.