Terror attack on Pakistan Air Force base foiled, 3 militants dead

Rawalpindi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Pakistan Army on Saturday foiled a terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base, and killed three militants in connection, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said: “On Nov 4, 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets,” reports Dawn news.

It further said that three alleged terrorists were “neutralised while entering the base while remaining three terrorists have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops”.

“However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred,” the ISPR said.

“A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area," it added.

The Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a newly emerged militant group which an affiliate of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility in a statement to the media.

In recent months, Pakistan has witnessed an increase in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, Dawn news reported.

Last month, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said the number of militant attacks in August was the highest tally for monthly strikes in almost nine years.

There were 99 attacks across the country, the highest number in a single month since November 2014, the PICSS had said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.