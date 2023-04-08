Tensions remain along Israel's borders with Lebanon, Gaze Strip

Jerusalem, April 8 (IANS) Tensions have remained high despite an easing of the fightings between Israel and militants in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, lowering fears of a major escalation in the region.

On Friday night, a tourist was killed and five others were injured during a shooting and run-over attack in the Israeli capital city of Tel Aviv, reports Xinhua news agency.

The attacker was identified as an Arab citizen of Israel from Kafr Qasim, east of Tel Aviv, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported.

Also on Friday, two British-Israeli sisters, aged 16 and 20, were killed in a drive-by shooting in the northern West Bank, and their mother was critically injured, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service.

Following the attack in Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the border police and military to call up reserve forces "in the wake of terrorist attacks," according to a statement issued by his office.

Friday's Ramzan prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem concluded without any major incidents after consecutive nights of violence.

Israel lifted the high alert level in the south, which had required residents in communities near the Gaza Strip to stay indoors and close to shelters.

However, Israel's Chief of the General Staff called up reservists, particularly from the Air Force, citing concerns of further escalation.

On Thursday, militants in Lebanon fired 34 rockets at northern Israel, in the largest rocket attack since the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel.

The attack injured two civilians and caused damage to several buildings and cars.

Israel accused Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that governs Gaza, of being responsible for the attack.

In response, Israel carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip late Thursday night, targeting Hamas sites.

The escalation was triggered by two consecutive days of Israeli raids at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Israeli police forces fired gas canisters and stun grenades at Palestinian worshipers.

It came during a sensitive time when Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramzan with prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, while Jews were commemorating the Passover holiday.

Despite the heightened tensions, conflicting sides expressed a desire to avoid a full-fledged war, with Israel's army spokesman stating that "quiet will be answered with quiet" during a press briefing.

The peacekeeping UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has appealed for calm and stated that it was in contact with Israeli and Lebanese authorities.

