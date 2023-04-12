HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (CM KCR) expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic incident in Cheemalapadu village of Karepalli mandal in Khammam district. The toll went up to three with the death of one more person in the Khammam Government hospital.

Soon after came to know that BRS activists succumbed and many others were seriously injured in a cylinder blast at BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam in Wyra, CM KCR called Khammam district minister P Ajay and MP N Nageshwar Rao, who is present at the accident spot, on phone and enquired about the details. The Chief Minister assured all kinds of assistance will be extended to the bereaved families of the deceased party activists and support them in the difficult times.

CM KCR instructed to provide better medical treatment to the injured persons, an official statement from Chief Minister’s office said on Wednesday.

Firecrackers were burst on the occasion of the meeting to welcome the leaders and one of them allegedly fell on a hut near the meeting venue. The fire enveloped the hut, but a gas cylinder inside exploded and fragments that emerged out of the blast injured those on the spot.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic incident that happened in Cheemalapadu Village of Karepalli Mandal in Khammam District. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 12, 2023

IT Minister KT Rama also expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to extend medical treatment to the injured persons. Meanwhile, Opposition party leaders gathered in large numbers in front of the hospital demanding compensation for the deceased and also a job for any of the family members.

