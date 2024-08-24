Watch: Revanth Reddy's Old Video on Nagarjuna's N Convention Amidst its Demolition by HYDRA

An old video of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, from when he was an MLA with the TDP, is now going viral on social media platforms.

Amidst the demolition of Nagarjuna Akkineni's N Convention by HYDRA, Revanth Reddy's old speech in the Assembly, where he sought clarification on the alleged land encroachment by N Convention at Thammidi Kunta Lake FTL and its buffer zone, is being widely shared.

In the video, Revanth Reddy is seen taking a stand against actor Nagarjuna’s encroachment of the lake near Hitech City. He then stated that these encroachments should be removed. Several years later, HYDRA, set up by CM Revanth Reddy, has razed the encroachments