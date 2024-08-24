Protectors of caste inequality killed Gandhi: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 24 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the protectors of caste inequality killed the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

“The protectors of caste inequality were the ones who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Many have been deprived of education due to the caste system which has resulted in increased inequality. It’s ironic, that the educated are becoming more casteist,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an international seminar titled ‘Mahatma Gandhi for the 21st Century’ held at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru in memory of the 75th year of Gandhi Memorial Fund.

He said that Gandhi’s teachings and guidance are not limited to the 20th century but are relevant even today.

“Gandhiji practised peace, truth, justice, and brotherhood throughout his life. If the whole world adopts the quality of mutual love, we can then live in harmony,” the Chief Minister said

Citing Stephen Hawking’s statement that humanity should not be forced to seek other planets for survival, the Chief Minister warned that if tolerance is not instilled among people, there will be destruction.

He said that if communal sentiments continue to grow, the vision of ‘Vishwamanava’ (Universal brotherhood) by Kuvempu will be difficult to realise.

“Gandhiji believed that nature fulfils our needs and not greed. Human greed is the cause of environmental disasters occurring in various parts of the country, including Wayanad in Kerala,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah also recalled that when he became Chief Minister, some public figures had made insidious attempts to spread superstition by claiming that his tenure would bring drought to the state.

“Karnataka is experiencing abundant rainfall,” the Chief Minister said.

He also expressed his disappointment that many educated people still practice superstition, blind faith, and the doctrine of Karma, which is a result of the lack of proper scientific education.

He noted that 850 years ago, Basavadi Sharana had outrightly rejected the doctrine of Karma but some educated individuals today still believe in it.

The Chief Minister also praised Late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for leading the nation along scientific and rational paths to advance society.

“Gandhiji’s path was one of inclusivity and nonviolence and this message must be conveyed to the youth,” he said.

He also pointed out that 85 per cent of the country’s wealth is concentrated in the hands of just one per cent of the population, ‘which is dangerous’.

“Gandhiji’s teachings provide ways to address this economic inequality,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah concluded by saying that the centenary of the Belgavi Congress session, presided over by Mahatma Gandhi, will be commemorated in a more meaningful way.

He emphasised the need to realise Gandhi’s dream of village self-governance (Gram Swaraj) and the aspiration that our daughters should be able to walk fearlessly even at midnight.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.