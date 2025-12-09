Telangana Wine Shops Bandh on Dec 10, 11 Due To This Reason

With the Gram Panchayat elections set for December 11, the Telangana Excise Department has imposed a temporary ban on the sale of alcohol in all polling-bound regions. The dry day orders will take effect from 5 PM on Wednesday, December 10, and remain in force until the completion of voting on Thursday, December 11.

Excise officials said the move aims to prevent disturbances and ensure a free and fair electoral process. The ban covers wine shops, bars, toddy outlets, restaurants serving liquor, and private clubs, all of which must suspend sales during the notified period. License holders have been warned that any violation of the dry day directive could lead to heavy penalties, including license cancellation.

Authorities clarified that these restrictions apply only to the constituencies going to polls in the first phase and not across the entire state. To curb illegal liquor movement, special enforcement teams have been deployed to monitor sensitive zones and conduct surprise inspections.

The first phase of the Gram Panchayat elections will cover 4,236 seats across Telangana, with state agencies and police working closely with the State Election Commission to ensure smooth polling and maintain public order.

Officials have appealed to citizens to adhere to the guidelines and extend their cooperation in facilitating a peaceful election environment.