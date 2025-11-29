Telangana Weather: Cold Wave Intensifies, Rains to Hit from November 30

Telangana continues to experience one of its coldest spells in recent years, with temperatures dipping sharply across multiple districts. Hyderabad recorded daytime temperatures of just 25 to 27 degrees Celsius on Friday despite clear sunshine, while morning temperatures in the city fell to between 11 and 14 degrees.

This sudden chill is linked to the thick high clouds drifting over the region due to Cyclone Ditwah. The cloud cover has reduced daytime heating, leading to a noticeable drop in maximum temperatures across the state.

Weather conditions are now expected to shift again as rain bands associated with Cyclone Ditwah begin moving closer to Telangana. From the night of November 30, moderate showers are forecast for Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Light rains may also extend to neighbouring areas depending on the cyclone’s exact movement along the Andhra–Tamil Nadu coastline.

The combination of a cold wave and incoming rainfall could bring a wet and chilly start to December for several parts of Telangana. Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather alerts and prepare for colder mornings, reduced daytime temperatures and intermittent rain over the next few days.