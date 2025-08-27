Telangana Rains: August 28 School Holiday in Kamareddy, What About Medak?

Telangana is grappling with intense monsoon showers, especially in Medak and Kamareddy districts, where over 200 millimeters of rain have been recorded in some areas. Crops lie submerged, roads are washed out, and communities are bracing under flood warnings as rivers like the Manjeera continue to swell. In response, local authorities have announced a school holiday in Kamareddy on Thursday, August 28, to protect students and ease disruptions.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad and surrounding districts, while Medak and Kamareddy are facing an even graver situation. Heavy and unrelenting downpours have brought flash flood warnings, leaving roads flooded and critical infrastructure at risk. Tankers and heavy vehicles are struggling to navigate waterlogged routes, and a culvert near Lakshmapur in Kamareddy has collapsed, bringing transport to a standstill. Disaster response teams are on high alert and are closely monitoring dam inflows and rising river levels.

Looking ahead, the weather outlook remains challenging. Medak is expected to receive more rain on Thursday, with cloudy skies and occasional thunderstorms forecast through the weekend and into early next week. Kamareddy is likely to experience a similar pattern with steady rains and the possibility of storms later in the day. Afternoon and evening hours remain the most vulnerable periods, making it important for residents to remain vigilant.

As the downpour continues to disrupt daily life, the school holiday in Kamareddy is seen as a timely measure. It allows students and families to remain indoors and safe while conditions remain unpredictable. Communities across Telangana have been advised to stay alert, follow local advisories, avoid low-lying flood-prone areas, and be prepared for further rainfall in the coming days.

Hyderabad, Sangareddy, and Medak, which are also receiving heavy rainfall since yesterday, might also end up declaring a school holiday on 28th August. But, officials are yet to confirm the same for the aforementioned places.

RAILWAY TRACK WASHED AWAY AT KAMAREDDY 🤯🤯🌊 ALL TRAINS MOVING TOWARDS KAMAREDDY - NIZAMABAD ROUTE ARE SUSPENDED PLEASE NOTE AND PLAN ACCORDINGLY 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VTxfAWiiu6 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 27, 2025