Telangana Rains: August 22 School Holiday or Not?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expected just gusty winds (30-40 kmph) to sweep all districts for three days beginning Saturday (August 23, 2025). There was no rain alert issued for the following two days.

Thunderstorms and lightning are expected on Friday in Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanumakonda districts, according to an IMD advisory released on Thursday afternoon.

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas are likely to have light rain or thundershowers in the evening or night, accompanied by gusty gusts (30-40 kmph).Only a few regions of the state received rain between Thursday morning and 4 p.m., with the highest being 7 mm in Kataram, Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

After a long run of heavy rains, cloudy skies, and chilly winds, folks in Hyderabad were finally able to enjoy some much-needed sunshine on Thursday. While the sun shines brightly on the cloudless Hyderabadi skies, maximum temperatures will be comfortable, at or below 30 degrees Celsius, with nighttime temperatures at 22 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad, the current dry conditions are predicted to linger until this weekend. The weather agency has issued a two-day heavy rainfall warning for the whole state beginning Monday, August 26.

Owing to things getting back to normalcy, schools and colleges will function as usual in the entire state of Telangana and the same applies to Hyderabad. Owing to incessant rains, schools have been given a lot of holidays, and it's time for educational institutions to start operating like before.