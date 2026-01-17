Telangana Rain Alert Till January 21, Holidays May Be Declared

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast a period of unsettled weather across Telangana, with light to moderate rainfall expected in all districts from today until January 21. The prediction suggests a brief change in atmospheric conditions that could impact daily routines across the state.

Although the intensity of winter had eased over the past few days, temperatures have dropped again, bringing back a noticeable chill in several regions. The combination of cooler weather and intermittent rain is likely to influence travel, outdoor activities, and agricultural operations during the coming days.

Weather experts have also warned that this pattern may be temporary. According to current estimates, Telangana could experience a significant rise in temperatures starting from the first week of February, with heat levels increasing rapidly as winter draws to a close.

Officials have not announced any holidays so far. However, sources indicate that if weather conditions worsen or rainfall intensifies, authorities may consider declaring holidays for schools or educational institutions in affected areas. Any such decision would be taken based on ground-level conditions and safety concerns.

Residents are advised to remain alert and follow official weather updates, as the situation may evolve. Farmers, students, and commuters, in particular, are encouraged to plan ahead and stay informed until the weather stabilises.

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