Hyderabad: Parents continue to feel the pinch as private school fees remain unregulated in Hyderabad. The school managements are forcibly collecting the fee for the full academic year while overlooking the summer vacation.

Rahul is a private employee whose son is studying in class 8 in a private corporate school in Dilsukhnagar area of the city. Every month he pays Rs 4,600 towards school tuition fee for his son. Like every month he went to the school to pay for the April instalment, however, he was taken aback when the school management asked him to pay the May instalment too. They said even though the school doesn’t function during summer holidays, they have to pay the salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff. This is not the story of only Rahul. There are thousands of parents in the city who are facing this problem.

Normally, an academic year begins from June 12 and ends on April 23. According to the fee regulation guidelines, the fee should be collected from the students only from June to March. Throwing guidelines to the wind, the school management are collecting full fees for the whole year. They are forcing the parents to pay the April and May fee instalments at once while threatening to withhold the hall tickets for defaulters.

It’s not only the whole year fee that’s troubling the parents of school children. The private educational institutions are also levying the delinquency fees for failure to pay the fee on time. There are allegations that some schools are charging at least Rs 100 to Rs 300 as a monthly delinquency fee. The delinquency fee is an additional burden for many poor parents who struggle to pay even the tuition fee.

The lack of oversight on implementing the school fee regulation guidelines is blamed on the shortage of Deputy Inspector of Schools (DIOS) in the state education department.

DIOS is an additional charge for nearly 86 percent Headmasters of government schools. They are finding it hard to focus on government as well as private educational institutions due to extra overload. Meanwhile, the Student unions are demanding the authorities from the school education department to take immediate action against the educational institutions which are violating the fee regulation guidelines.

