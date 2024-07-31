Telangana minister’s firm receives notices from Andhra govt

Amaravati: Chandrabau Naidu-led government has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in awarding a contract to Raghava Constructions film owned by former Khammam MP and Telangana minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. The state government has sent notices to the construction firm and sought an explanation over the delay in commencement of work.

Incidentally, Telangana minister’s infrastructure construction secured several projects in the neighbouring state during the last few years. The contract in the eye of the storm is related to the laying of underground electric cables in flood-hit areas in Andhra Pradesh. It is alleged that guidelines laid down for awarding such projects were not followed properly and the construction firm got undue favours from the competent authority.

According to reports, the TDP-led government has ordered a thorough investigation into the contract as the project costs are exceeding the estimated cost. It is also reported that the construction firm has not taken up any even after a year after getting the contract.

