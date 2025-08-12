Telangana Mahalakshmi Scheme: ‘Update Aadhaar or No Free Ride’

A year and a half after the launch of the Mahalakshmi Scheme in Telangana, which offers free RTC bus travel to women, conductors are now insisting that passengers update their Aadhaar cards to remain eligible.

“Free tickets will be issued only if your Aadhaar card is updated. I’ll give you the ticket today, but tomorrow, bring the updated card for a free ticket,” is a common refrain in buses across the State, particularly in Hyderabad.

The dispute stems from the fact that several Aadhaar cards still display “Andhra Pradesh” as the State name. Many residents did not update their identity cards after the bifurcation, even though their addresses are in Telangana.

Women commuters are frustrated with the conductors’ stance, especially as there is no clear confirmation of an official directive from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

The demand for updated Aadhaar cards adds another hurdle, as the process itself remains cumbersome.

Adding to commuter complaints, conductors have also expressed irritation at passengers opting to pay via UPI. While ticket machines are equipped to generate QR codes for such payments, conductors often grumble—whether due to genuine signal issues or mounting passenger volumes remains unclear.

TGSRTC has been in the news for the past few days over the sharp hike in ticket price. Ahead of Rakhi festival on August 9, many Telangana citizens—particularly men—voiced frustration at the state government over the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) frequent bus fare hikes.