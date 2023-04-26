HYDERABAD: Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition hearing in the YS Vivekananda Reddy case was postponed to Thursday The Telangana High Court stated that the hearing will be held at 3.30 pm tomorrow.

The High Court stated that the hearing cannot be conducted on the petitions which were not listed for hearing today. The counsel on behalf of YS Avinash Reddy requested that the petition be heard tomorrow, to which the court agreed.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy, the son-in-law of YS Vivekananda Reddy, in connection to the case on Tuesday Rajasekhar Reddy was questioned by the CBI three days ago and was summoned again for further questioning about a letter written by the deceased letter which was missing.

