Telangana HC Disqualifies Another BRS MLA, BJP’s DK Aruna Replaces Nephew 

Hyderabad: As the state prepares to go for polls later this year, the Telangana High Court on Thursday disqualified another Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Telangana's Gadwal, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and declared his rival DK Aruna as an elected MLA.

The court declared the election of Reddy to Gadwal Assembly Constituency as void for concealing information about his property in his poll affidavit. The court also ordered Reddy to pay a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh and also asked him to pay Rs 50,000 towards the cost of election petition.

The BJP’s national vice-president DK Aruna had contested the Assembly election on a Congress ticket. She challenged the election of BRS candidate in the high court and submitted that her rival had suppressed information about his property while filing the poll affidavit. Reddy defeated her aunt DK Aruna, a sitting MLA from Gadwal in the 2018 election by a margin of around 28,000 votes.

