Telangana Govt Modifies General Holiday Notification for Dasara Festival

Hyderabad: A general holiday for Dasara (Dussehra) has been declared by the Telangana government on October 23 (Monday), instead of October 24 (Tuesday).

In the previous notification, the state government had declared general holidays for the major festival Dasara on October 24 (Tuesday) and the next day of the festival October 25 (Wednesday).

On Saturday, the Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued a revised order which states the general holiday will now be observed on October 23 (Monday).

The government had earlier declared 13-day Dasara holidays for all public and private schools in the state, but junior colleges will only have a 7-day holiday. The Board of Intermediate Education has stated that junior colleges should not conduct special classes from October 19 to 25. All educational institutions will resume their classes for students from October 26 (Thursday).

