Telangana Govt Clarifies on Reports of Deadline for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Hyderabad: Dismissing the rumors that August 10 is the deadline to apply for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the Telangana government clarified that there is no cut-off date to apply for the affordable housing scheme.

The state government’s clarification came after the Opposition parties claimed that the beneficiaries were facing inconvenience in getting the required documents in order and might miss the deadline.

The BRS government launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to help the poor people who have land but cannot afford to build a house. Under this scheme, the eligible applicants must possess a valid food security and should not own a house. The government will sanction the housing unit in the name of a widow or widower from the family. Once the conditions are met, the applicants, who possess their own piece of land, are eligible to receive a financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh which must be used for the construction of houses.

“Gruha Lakshmi scheme is an ongoing process. The people should not pay heed to half-truths being spread by some sections of the society. The eligible beneficiaries need not rush to apply for the scheme as the government has not set any deadline for the scheme,” Telangana housing minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said in a statement.

The eligible beneficiaries may submit their applications at the designated Gruha Lakshmi counters set up in the collectorate offices. Under Phase-I, the government is constructing 3,000 houses in each constituency. Once the work housing project is completed, the applicants may submit their application for Phase-II project.

