Telangana Government Schools Now Offer Nursery, LKG, and UKG Classes

The Telangana government announces a brave move at a time when most parents in the state prefer to put their children in private schools in comparison to government ones. For long, the public schools don't really enjoy the reputation, even though there are numerous examples of people studying under government schools and ending up with great careers to their names.

Now, the Telangana government has announced its decision to introduce pre-primary education in all the public schools across the country. From academic year 2025-26, all schools will have Nursery, LKG, and UKG classes introduced, and the same order was issued by the government to more than 210 schools across the state.

Depending on parents' financial stability, parents usually shift their children between government and private schools until fourth-fifth standard. When a student moves from a private school to a public school, there will usually be a lack of foundation. The government aims to bridge this gap and give confidence to the parents by announcing this decision, which must be admired.