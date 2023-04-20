Telangana: Big Cat Scare Grips Bowrampet Locals in Medchal

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Bowrampet village of Medchal district on the outskirts of Hyderabad after a video showed straying of a tiger in the village went viral. It is claimed the big animal ( blurry visuals) in the purported video clip is nothing but Tiger.

The locals are terrified as the 1.41 minute video clip doing rounds on social media also shows purported pug marks of a big cat. Following information given by the locals, the forest officials from Suraram region led by Srinivas Reddy visited the spot and gathered details. Later, the forest officials concluded that the pug marks were not of a man-eater but a dog.

Also Read: Joint team to review habitat suitability for Royal Bengal tigers at Buxa

