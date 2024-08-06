Revanth Reddy's Roundtable with Top CEOs in New York, USA: Pitches Telangana as Best Investment Bet

New York, USA

August 6, 2024

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy captivated the top CEOs and business leaders at an official roundtable hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York during a working luncheon late Monday, emphasizing Telangana's business-readiness to fit into America, Inc.'s search for a China-plus-one strategy.

Organized and hosted by the Indian Consulate General in New York, over 20 chairpersons and CEOs representing well-known companies from various sectors, including pharma, IT, technology, EV, GCC, biotech, and shipping, among others, attended the event.

After a brief presentation on the history and future plans for the development of industrial clusters in Telangana and Hyderabad, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy began his talk, saying, “I am here to speak from my heart and to share my state’s dreams and my people’s aspirations. Since this is my first visit to the USA as Chief Minister of Telangana, I hope to take back home as many dollars from all of you as possible.”

Showcasing the strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana as top investment destinations, he said, “We are now a powerhouse in software, life sciences, and pharma, with a strong base in aerospace, defense, electronics, and other sectors. We helped the world overcome COVID by making millions of vaccines for many countries.”

“We have great infrastructure, wonderful talent, and offer the best policy support from our government for investors. Hyderabad, an over 425-year-old city built by the Nizams, is interestingly almost the same age as the United States of America.”

Speaking about the ambitious projects that offer unique investment opportunities for the future and promise exponential growth, the Chief Minister said, “We are building a fourth city – the Future City. It will be India’s answer to the future. It will be India’s first Net Zero Carbon city. Future City will become a hub for AI, medical tourism, sports, software, and pharma. It is like a second round of the gold rush. We are creating a New Industrial Policy to match our dreams. We will make it very easy to start a new business and expand your existing business in Telangana. I keep saying - Telangana means business. I mean it.”

“As top global business leaders, you understand the power of dreams very well. You understand the passion needed to build great things. Telangana today has both passion and vision. Please come and visit my city, my state, and let us discuss great opportunities. Together, we can create a great future,” he added.

IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu made an elaborate pitch on the current strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana for various industry sectors and detailed the policies that would enable the Chief Minister’s vision to make Telangana a viable alternative to China for manufacturing and develop Hyderabad into one of the top 10 cities in the world.

The industry leaders spoke of their experiences investing worldwide and doing business in India, and their expectations from Telangana and Hyderabad. They also explained their current plans for investments in the coming days. Several major announcements are expected in the near future after the successful roundtable.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Conference hosted by the Consulate General in New York

IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu outlines best-in-class industry policies and the history of Hyderabad's development as a powerhouse in software and pharma

Chief Minister discusses ambitious projects, showcasing the Musi Riverfront Development, Future City, the 3-ring structure of Telangana, and the Master Plan 2050

Attendees:

Mr. Ronald L. Verkleeren, Sr. Vice President, Corning

Mr. Dinesh Paliwal, Partner, KKR

Mr. Ekram Sarpar, Head of International Public Policy, Cigna

Mr. Bill Noonan, Chief Business Development Officer, Choose New Jersey

Dr. S. V. Anchan, Chairman, SafeSea Group

Mr. Sanjiv Ahuja, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Tillman Holdings

Mr. Chintu Patel, Co-CEO, Amneal Pharma

Mr. Ravi Lochan Pola, Executive Director, JP Morgan Chase

Mr. Subba Rao, Executive VP Finance / CFO, Aquatech

Mr. Amit Kumar, Managing Director, Accenture

Mr. Punit Lochan, Managing Director, Deloitte

Mr. Veera Budhi, Chief Technology Officer, Habits Inc.

Mr. Sri Atluri, Managing Director, BNY Mellon

Dr. Jonathan Hill, Dean, Seidenberg School of Computer Science, Pace University

Mr. Arun Upadhaya, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research, Ocugen

Mr. Swamy Kocherlakota, Executive VP and Chief Digital Solutions Officer, S&P Global

Ms. Ashwini Panse, Managing Director, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.