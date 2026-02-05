Raidurg Land Dispute: SC Clears Telangana HC Order Against IAMC Allotment

The Supreme Court has supported the Telangana High Court’s ruling to revoke the allocation of land and financial aid previously granted to the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) during the tenure of the former BRS government.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and S. V. N. Bhatti rejected the special leave petitions submitted by IAMC, choosing not to overturn the High Court’s verdict that had invalidated the government order related to the allotment.

The dispute centers on G.O. Ms. No. 126, issued on December 26, 2021, under which the state government allocated 3.70 acres in Raidurg village, located in Serilingampally mandal of Ranga Reddy district, to the arbitration body. In addition to the land, financial support amounting to ₹3 crore was also sanctioned.

The Telangana High Court had nullified the allotment in June 2025 while hearing a batch of public interest litigations questioning the legality of the government’s decision. The court found that the land was transferred without determining or collecting its market price, describing the move as a breach of established procedures.

Another key observation made by the High Court was that IAMC had not been formally registered as a company at the time the land was granted. Based on these findings, the court concluded that the allotment did not comply with regulatory requirements, leading to its cancellation — a decision now affirmed by the Supreme Court.

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