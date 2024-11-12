November 12: Gold price declines; check rates in different cities!

In a significant development, gold prices across India witnessed a sharp decline on November 12. The rates dropped by approximately Rs 1,500 per 10 grams, compared to the previous day's prices.

In Telugu states, specifically Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and many more, 22-carat gold dropped to Rs 1,350, which was at Rs 70,850 for every 10 grams. Conversely, prices for 24-carat gold have fallen by Rs 1,470, reaching the amount of Rs 78,760.

Other major cities, such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi too, reflected the same trend with gold prices plummeting. In Delhi, 22-carat gold declined by Rs1,350 to Rs 71,000, whereas 24-carat gold declined by Rs 1,470 to Rs 77,440.

Silver prices in the Indian market also plummeted drastically on November 12. While in Hyderabad, the 1 kg silver price remained at Rs 1,00,000 after falling by Rs 2,000.

This decline in the prices of gold and silver will certainly increase demand in an even larger manner, especially with the season of weddings nearing the peak.

City-Wise Gold Rates (per 10 grams):

Hyderabad: 22-carat - Rs 70,850, 24-carat - Rs 78,760

Bengaluru: 22-carat - Rs 71,200, 24-carat - Rs 79,300

Chennai: 22-carat - Rs 70,900, 24-carat - Rs 78,800

Mumbai: 22-carat - Rs 71,100, 24-carat - Rs 79,200

Delhi: 22-carat - Rs 71,000, 24-carat - Rs 77,440

Also read: November 14-17 Holidays: 4-Day schools shut in India