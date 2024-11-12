November 14-17 Holidays: 4-Day schools shut in India

Students, rejoice! After the thrilling Diwali and Dussehra breaks, schools are set to remain closed for four consecutive days in November, owing to significant festivals and holidays. This extended weekend is the perfect opportunity to relax, recharge, and spend quality time with family and friends.

Holiday Dates:

November 14: Children's Day on Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 16: Saturday (half day)

November 17: Sunday

Another festival coincides with November 24, for it is a Sunday.

Guru Nanak Jayanti:

Guru Nanak Jayanti is on November 15. This day happens to be a holy day for the Sikh religion. The birthday eve of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, is celebrated on this day. Processions, community service functions, and langars are held on this special day.

Children's Day:

November 14 is Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday. Nehru was India's first Prime Minister. He had a strong affection for children, so on this day, November 14, it is celebrated as Children's Day. Schools organize events, activities, and cultural programs to promote children's welfare and education.

Extended Weekend Break

Holidays like these will also give students some quality time with family and friends. Many of them are already taking a trip or seeing their relatives, taking the best opportunity they can with such an extended break.

Regional Holidays:

Holiday dates may differ based on state or region. Some schools may observe additional holidays or have different schedules. Verify with your local school authorities for confirmation.

Holidays In November:

November 24: Sunday

November 30th: Last day of the month, no declared holiday.

