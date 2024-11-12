November 13 - 15: Heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in several regions of Andhra Pradesh, prompting authorities to take necessary precautions. A low-pressure system forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to move toward Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, bringing intensified rainfall to Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area will intensify into a full-fledged low-pressure system by today, November 12. The weather pattern has already caused heavy rains in different parts of Andhra Pradesh, and there could be more in the coming days. There is a high chance that there will be heavy rains for three days, November 13, 14 and 15.

Affected Areas and Amount of Rainfall Predicted

IMD has warned that the parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Villuppuram, are likely to experience more rain. A similar condition prevails in the Union Territory of Puducherry along with its Karaikal region.

Heavy rain is predicted from November 12 to 14 in coastal Andhra Pradesh and from November 13 to 16 in Kerala. On November 14, heavy rain is also likely in coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

