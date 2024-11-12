Why Was BR Naidu Not Sent to Jail? Asks Posani

November 12, Hyderabad: YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali has criticized TV5, Eenadu, and ABN for ceasing to ask questions on behalf of the people. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he raised alarms about what he called the lawlessness prevailing in Andhra Pradesh. He accused the ruling party of filing false cases and sending people to jail for questioning them.

"Chandrababu Naidu once promoted the ‘Super Six’ but has stopped fulfilling promises. He announced free bus services and ₹15,000 for women, but none of that has been given. Those questioning the Hami (welfare scheme) are being arrested," Posani said, holding the media accountable.

Posani also responded to allegations made against him. "When I step out on the road, TV5's reports are such that they would have me killed by party workers. They’re spreading rumors that I’m a psycho and will change parties. Chandrababu Naidu made six hundred promises, so why can’t we question them? For criticizing people like me, TV5 gave a TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) chairmanship to Naidu’s supporters. Chandrababu crawled to the feet of his benefactors to earn money. Why wasn’t B.R. Naidu, who insulted women in the film industry, sent to jail?," he asked.