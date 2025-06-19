No Wedding Muhurats in June and July 2025: Know the Reason

Within the Hindu tradition, the dates for holy ceremonies such as weddings are closely related to celestial occurrences and favorable windows of time referred to as muhurats. In the Western calendar system, where dates tend to be selected for practicality, Hindu weddings are determined by astrological factors. June and July 2025 are not auspicious months for marriage because of two key periods: Mudham/Adhik Maas and Shunya Masam.

Mudham/Adhik Maas: The Extra Lunar Month

Between May 17 and June 15, 2025, there is an additional month in the Hindu calendar called Mudham or Adhik Maas. It is inserted into the lunar calendar about every 32.5 months to match the solar year. No festive rituals, be it weddings, griha pravesh, or other milestone events, are performed during this time. Instead, the emphasis is placed on spirituality, charity, and penance, not celebration.

Shunya Masam: The Void or Null Month

After Mudham, Shunya Masam, or the "Zero Month," commences from June 16 to July 10, 2025. It is the time when there are no auspicious planetary combinations to carry out rituals. It is seen as a transition period, and no new activities or ceremonies, including weddings, are undertaken.

Impact on Wedding Planning

For couples who are looking to get married in 2025, June and the first half of July are not options for weddings. This two-month break is a common occurrence in the Hindu Panchang and is strictly adhered to by families who believe in the old customs. Wedding venues are less crowded during this time, and priests and astrologers recommend avoiding scheduling weddings or engagements. Families take this time to plan and prepare for upcoming muhurats.

When Do Weddings Resume?

The auspicious time restarts with the onset of Shravan Maas, from July 11, 2025. But wedding muhurats will probably start towards the end of July and early August, since the initial days of Shravan are affected by astrological changes. Shravan Maas is regarded as sacred for marriage and family life-related affairs, marking the holy matrimony of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Weddings conducted in this month are said to be granted harmony, long life, and divine favor.

Key Takeaways

No weddings will take place from May 17 to July 10, 2025, on account of Mudham and Shunya Masam.

Weddings will begin from the latter part of July 2025, with Shravan Maas.

Couples in 2025 should consider late July onwards for suitable muhurats.

To summarize, the Hindu tradition places great significance on cosmic timing in religious ceremonies such as weddings. The fact that there are no wedding muhurats in June and July 2025 illustrates the great reverence placed upon astrological matters. Although these months require postponement, they also present a chance to reflect, plan, and prepare for a fresh start with star blessings, picking up beautifully from Shravan Maas.

