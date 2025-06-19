Mohammed Siraj Follows Virat Kohli’s Footsteps, Opens Joharfa in Hyderabad

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, known for his fiery spells on the cricket pitch, is now ready to make a mark in the culinary world. The Hyderabad-born cricketer is all set to launch his premium multicuisine restaurant in the heart of his hometown, marking his entry into the food and hospitality business.

‘Joharfa’: A Royal Culinary Venture in Banjara Hills

Following in the footsteps of fellow cricketer Virat Kohli — who opened One8 Commune in Hyderabad’s Hitec City — Siraj is bringing his unique ‘Miya Bhai’ flavor to the city’s buzzing food scene with Joharfa, a luxurious restaurant located on Banjara Hills Road No. 3. The launch date is yet to be officially announced.

The restaurant promises to deliver a rich blend of Mughal, Persian, Arabian, and Chinese cuisines — all curated with a touch of Hyderabadi soul. Joharfa is being developed in partnership with Siraj’s brother, and it aims to offer an experience that combines royal hospitality with contemporary flavours.

Siraj’s Official Announcement

Taking to Instagram, Siraj shared his excitement with fans, writing, “Excited to launch our exclusive premium multicuisine restaurant!” He also extended an open invitation to food lovers across Hyderabad, encouraging them to be part of this new journey.

A Tribute to His Roots

This latest venture highlights Siraj’s evolution not just as a sportsman but also as an entrepreneur. Known for staying grounded despite his success, Siraj recently touched hearts with a moving tribute to his late father. “My dad’s work is not an insult, it’s my strength,” he wrote, emphasising how his father’s hard work shaped his values.

On the Cricket Front

While stepping into the world of hospitality, Siraj remains focused on cricket. He is gearing up for India’s upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20. With Shubman Gill leading the squad, Siraj is expected to be a key figure in India’s pace attack.

From the cricket ground to the gourmet table, Siraj’s journey continues to inspire, showing that hard work, humility, and vision can take you places, both on and off the field.