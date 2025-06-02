Miss World Controversy Continues: Miss England Milla Magee Makes More Shocking Claims

The Miss World competition concluded in Hyderabad on Saturday with Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri being declared the winner. However, controversies surrounding the pageant continued.

Days after alleging that the Miss World pageant was used as a platform to entertain wealthy investors, reigning Miss England Milla Magee — who quit the competition before the finale — made another shocking claim.

According to a report by The Guardian, Magee said an unidentified man approached her during the Miss World event held in Hyderabad and remarked: “Next time I’m in London or England, hook me up,” a comment that left her feeling uncomfortable.

Her statement came in response to Miss World CEO Julia Morley’s interview, where she alleged that Magee quit because she “believed she did not stand a chance in the competition.”

Refuting the claim, Magee called Morley’s comments “vindictive, ridiculous, and very bitter.”

Explaining her decision to leave before the finale, Magee said: “I didn’t leave because I thought I wasn’t going to win. I left because I wanted to stand for what I believe in — and it didn’t align with my values. I would hate for another young girl to enter this system after watching me this past year and have to go through the same.”

She added that there were “a lot of tears behind the smiles” at the Miss World event held in Hyderabad.

Magee further stated: “I feel like I was fed a false narrative about a system that promotes ‘beauty with a purpose’ — supposedly centred around advocacy and the causes you champion. I thought this would be a great opportunity to talk about [my campaign] Go Far with CPR. But it wasn’t about that. It wasn’t about what I wear or how I look.”

Instead, she said, she found that contestants were expected to look pretty and entertain guests, rather than promote meaningful causes.

Calling for the Miss World pageant to modernize, Magee shared that she had been inundated with messages from other women who have participated in pageants, saying they felt the exact same way.