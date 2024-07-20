Microsoft Outage: Flights from Shamshabad RGIA Airport Resume Operations

A day after Microsoft's global outage that affected flight operations across the country including Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad in Hyderabad, the flight operations have come to normalcy. The flight operations are continuing as usual at Shamshabad Airport. The technical issues that arose at Microsoft have been resolved, allowing flights to resume.

Due to technical problems, more than 23 flights, belonging to various airlines, were cancelled yesterday. Airlines are now considering alternative arrangements to ensure that passengers reach their destinations.

