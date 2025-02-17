Hyderabad RGIA Airport Upgrades Runway for Safer Landings

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) recently completed the installation of an advanced navigational system at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, enhancing the airport’s operational safety. The airport has now installed and commissioned the Category II Instrument Landing System (ILS) along with the runway lighting system on the primary runway.

This upgraded system allows aircraft to land safely in low visibility conditions, with a minimum of 300 meters of runway visual range (RVR). The Category II ILS offers more accurate guidance than the previous Category I systems, with precise radio signals and advanced ground lighting. This makes it easier for pilots to navigate in foggy weather or conditions with limited visual references.

In addition to this, the GHIAL has received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to upgrade the secondary runway to Category I, which will allow it to operate at a minimum of 550 meters RVR during emergencies when the main runway is unavailable.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, shared, “The new navigational system is a major step in RGIA’s technological growth. It significantly improves our operational capacity while meeting top safety standards.”

The new system reduces disruptions during low visibility conditions, improving passenger convenience and ensuring safer operations. It follows International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and has received all necessary DGCA certifications.