Hyderabad Airport Sets New Milestone for Passenger Traffic on January 18

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) reached a remarkable milestone on January 18, 2025, handling 94,630 passengers and 607 aircraft movements in a single day. This achievement highlights the growing importance of the airport in the global aviation sector.

In 2024, RGIA saw exceptional performance, recording a total passenger traffic of 2.78 crore. According to data from GMR Airports Limited, December 2024 marked a record-breaking month with 27.05 lakh passengers, reflecting a 20% year-on-year (YoY) increase in traffic.

Passenger numbers showed steady growth throughout the year. In January 2024, the airport recorded 21.81 lakh passengers, followed by a slight decrease to 20.77 lakh in February. March saw a rise to 22.16 lakh passengers, and in April, numbers dipped slightly to 21.96 lakh. However, May saw a significant jump to 23.91 lakh.

The upward trend continued with 22.23 lakh passengers in June, 22.66 lakh in July, and 23.30 lakh in August. September experienced a small decline to 22.61 lakh, but October saw an impressive surge with 24.95 lakh passengers. Growth continued through November and December, reaching 25.32 lakh and 27.05 lakh passengers, respectively.

In December 2024, domestic passengers made up the majority of the traffic, with 23 lakh traveling within India. International travelers accounted for 4 lakh passengers. Before this, the highest single-day traffic was recorded on December 22, with over 92,000 passengers.

These milestones highlight Hyderabad’s thriving aviation sector and its increasing global connectivity. The airport’s continuous growth reflects the city’s rising economic significance and its key role in international travel.