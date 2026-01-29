Medaram Jathara 2026: Demand for Statewide Holidays on January 30 & 31 in Telangana

The grand Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jathara is being celebrated with great devotion and splendor, attracting lakhs of devotees not only from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but also from several other states across India. The massive tribal festival, which began on Wednesday, has turned Medaram into a sea of pilgrims.

In view of the overwhelming turnout and the spiritual importance of the event, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) State Dharmacharya Sampark Pramukh, Balswamy, has urged the Telangana government to declare official statewide holidays on January 30 and 31. The organization stated that public holidays would help devotees participate peacefully in one of the world’s largest tribal religious gatherings.

VHP Demands Government Recognition for Medaram Jatara

Addressing the media, Balswamy questioned why the state government has not yet announced holidays despite the scale and significance of the Medaram festival. He also raised concerns during the cabinet meeting held in Medaram, asking Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to consider granting official holidays in recognition of the event’s cultural and spiritual importance.

VHP leaders emphasized that the Medaram Jatara, often described as the largest tribal fair in the world, deserves greater recognition and administrative support from the government.

Massive Devotee Rush at Medaram

The number of pilgrims visiting Medaram continues to rise rapidly. Families from various regions are arriving in large groups to fulfill their vows. Devotees are taking a holy dip in the Jampanna Vagu stream before offering “bangaram” (jaggery) at the sacred platforms of Sammakka and Saralamma, following age-old traditions.

The arrival of Govindaraju and Pagididda Raju at their respective platforms marked the completion of the first phase of the Jatara rituals. Saralamma reached her altar from Kannepalli, while Sammakka is scheduled to arrive from Chilukalagutta by evening. With this, Medaram has transformed into a massive gathering of devotees, creating a vibrant and spiritual atmosphere.

Ministers Review Arrangements, Cultural Performances Enthrall Devotees

Telangana Minister Seethakka, along with senior officials, visited the Sammakka-Saralamma platforms to review arrangements. Another minister, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, closely monitored the logistical preparations to ensure smooth management of the festival.

Minister Seethakka also participated in traditional tribal dances, including the energetic Dhimsa dance, which captivated the crowd. Ritual performances by Shiva Sattulu added to the cultural richness of the celebrations, drawing admiration from thousands of devotees.

As the Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara continues in full swing, the demand for statewide public holidays on January 30 and 31 is gaining momentum, reflecting the deep religious and cultural significance of the event in Telangana.

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