KTR Slams Telangana Budget, Says Congress Virus Worse Than Coronavirus

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao lambasted the Congress government on Wednesday following the presentation of the budget for the financial year 2025-26.

He accused the State government of doing injustice to women and Dalits. Alleging that the state’s economy had collapsed under the Revanth Reddy-led government, KTR quipped, “The Congress virus is worse than Coronavirus.”

He claimed that the State government had forgotten about the Six Guarantees it promised before the elections. Recalling that Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president and current Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had promised two lakh jobs, KTR pointed out that no jobs had been provided, even more than a year after the Congress took office. He further challenged Rahul Gandhi to visit Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad, where numerous students undergo training for central and state government exams.

Stating that Congress came to power on the basis of false promises, the former minister noted, “They promised one tola of gold for women, unemployment doles, Vidya Bharosa cards, and an increase in pensions to ₹4,000. However, no allocations for these promises were made in the budget.”

KTR also highlighted that no farmers had received the promised annual support of ₹12,000.

Noting that the Congress government had borrowed ₹1.60 lakh crore in just one year, KTR recalled how the party had made a hue and cry over the previous BRS government borrowing ₹40,000 crore per year.

He further cautioned the Congress government, stating that 40% of its tenure to implement its agenda had already passed.

He remarked that the budget presented by Congress was not meant to alleviate the suffering of the poor, but rather to send funds to Delhi.