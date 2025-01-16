KTR’s Son Himanshu Practices Farming with KCR: Watch Video

Himanshu Rao, son of former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and grandson of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), recently shared an inspiring video on social media, showcasing his connection with both family values and environmental conservation.

In the video, Himanshu is seen practicing agriculture under the guidance of his grandfather, KCR. The young environmental enthusiast is shown plowing a field and planting a tree, emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

Accompanying the video, Himanshu penned a heartfelt message:"Learning from the best. Afforestation is essential to mitigate the effects of climate change, and we are responsible to protect and preserve our natural resources."

The video has struck a chord with netizens, highlighting the role of younger generations in promoting eco-friendly initiatives and learning traditional practices from elders. Himanshu's active participation in afforestation aligns with his family’s ongoing efforts to create awareness about environmental sustainability in Telangana.

The gesture serves as a reminder of the significance of individual responsibility in combating climate change and preserving natural resources for future generations.