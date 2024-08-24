IMD issues heavy rains alert for Telangana

With intense rainfall in parts of the country, several districts including Hyderabad are also set to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert till August 27.

According to the weather report, heavy to moderate rains are expected to lash Adilabad, Nizamabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet and several other parts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, the temperature has fallen to 27.09 °C in Hyderabad on Saturday. Due to modest rainfall in recent days, the Hyderabad Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0 which indicates good air quality in the city.