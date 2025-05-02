HYDRAA Police Station Opens on May 8: Telangana Government

The Telangana government is all set to launch a HYDRAA Police Station to strengthen action against illegal land encroachments. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the first HYDRAA Police Station in Hyderabad on May 8.

HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) is a special task force created to protect public assets such as ponds, parks, and government lands. It has already made a strong impact in Hyderabad by demolishing unauthorized constructions and acting against land grabbers. Seeing its success, the government has given HYDRAA more powers and is preparing to expand it to other districts.

From now on, complaints related to illegal occupation of public properties can be filed directly at HYDRAA Police Stations by locals or officials. Land grabbing cases registered at regular police stations will now be transferred to HYDRAA, ensuring faster and more focused investigation.

HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath stated that this step will improve coordination, speed up action, and ensure strict enforcement. This move is part of ongoing efforts to address illegal land occupation and ensure stricter action on land grabbing across the state.