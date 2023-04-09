Hyderabad: A criminal case was filed against a man in the Jubilee Hills police station for allegedly threatening the girl who called off the marriage after he misbehaved with his fiancée during a pre-wedding party, reports said.

According to the reports, Vaishnav (28), a resident of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, got engaged to a 24-year-old girl from Hyderabad at a resort in Moinabad. Vaishnav misbehaved with a few women at a pre-wedding party and when his fiancée tried to confront him, he got agitated and allegedly assaulted her. Later, the girl’s family called off the marriage.

The girl’s family demanded the groom to pay up for the expenses for the function and also asked his family to return the Rs 3 crore dowry they had already received. The groom’s family agreed to return the money within two days and went back to their native place Chittoor.

Later, Vaishnav reportedly started calling the girl with unknown phone numbers and threatened her with dire consequences if she chooses to marry someone else. The girl’s family filed a complaint against Vaishnav with the Jubilee Hills police and Vaishnav and his family were booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and Dowry Prohibition Act

Also Read: Experts allay fears: It is Covid that triggers heart attacks, not vaccines

