Hyderabad Tourism: Golconda Cable Car Project Pegged at ₹100 Crore

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) held a pre-bidding meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposed overhead cable car project connecting the Qutb Shahi Tombs and Golconda Fort.

As part of its efforts to boost tourism and improve connectivity between the two iconic heritage sites, HMDA recently floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) to assess the feasibility of the 1.5-kilometre route. The study will evaluate technical, financial, and operational aspects of the project.

The project, estimated to cost ₹100 crore, is being planned under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Interested companies have been invited to submit their proposals by August 6.

Initially approved by the Telangana Tourism Department in 2021, the project had faced delays due to various challenges. However, renewed efforts are now underway to revive and advance the initiative.

According to the RFP, the cable car is expected to ease visitor movement, enhance the overall tourist experience, and offer an environmentally sustainable transport solution—minimizing disruption to heritage structures and urban infrastructure on the ground.

Once the feasibility study is completed, it will guide key decisions regarding the project’s long-term viability and implementation.