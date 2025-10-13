Hyderabad Shocker: Six Boys Violated at Juvenile Home, Supervisor Arrested

In a shocking incident, the supervisor of a juvenile home in Hyderabad was arrested for sexually assaulting at least six boys at the facility.

The gruesome incident, reported at the Saidabad juvenile home, came to light when a 10-year-old boy, who had come home for Dussehra, expressed fear of going back.

As his mother persuaded him to tell her why he didn’t want to go back, the minor boy confided in her and revealed the details.

The boy informed his mother about the supervisor and how he sexually assaulted him.

The mother immediately filed a complaint with the police, and subsequently, a case was registered.

The supervisor was then taken into custody on the basis of the complaint.

Confirming the crime, Saidabad Police said, “A 10-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a 27-year-old juvenile home supervisor over several days.”

The police added, “The boy went home for Dussehra holidays and feared returning to the juvenile home afterwards. He then told his mother about the matter, and she filed a complaint with us.”

The incident comes days after a 20-year-old second-year degree student ended her life at her residence in the Lalaguda area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

As per reports, the students allegedly took the extreme step on October 9, unable to endure the harassment from her volleyball coach.

Her family members accused the coach, identified as Ambaji, of harassing the girl over love affairs, citing this as the reason for her death.