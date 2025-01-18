Hyderabad’s Favourite Cafe Roastery Coffee House Now in Kokapet

Roastery Coffee House, a popular name in India and internationally, has opened its new branch in Kokapet, Hyderabad. Known for its signature brews and cozy atmosphere, the cafe is set to enhance the city’s coffee culture.

After the success of its first outlet in Banjara Hills, Roastery Coffee House expanded to cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, and Noida. It even opened a branch in Finland, marking its global presence. The brand is known for its high-quality coffee and stylish spaces, making it a favorite spot for coffee lovers.

The new Kokapet branch reflects the same commitment to quality and comfort. It features outdoor seating, a spacious coffee bar, and similar interior designs seen in other outlets. The cafe offers its signature drinks, like Cranberry Coffee and Brownie Blend, along with a menu of burgers, pastas, and pizzas.

Roastery Coffee House is known for using high-quality, single-origin beans, which has helped build its reputation among coffee enthusiasts in Hyderabad. This new branch brings the unique Roastery experience to the growing Kokapet area.

With this expansion, Roastery Coffee House continues to lead in the Indian coffee scene, offering a global coffee experience while staying connected to its roots.