Hyderabad Rains Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 12 Telangana Districts

The Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for 12 districts of Telangana on August 16 (Saturday).

According to a circular, light rain and thunderstorms with maximum wind speeds of up to 40 kmph are expected in Hyderabad, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts over the next two to three hours.

Meanwhile, moderate rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds of 41–61 kmph are likely in Adilabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, and Rajanna Sircilla districts during the same period.

In Hyderabad, rainfall is not expected until evening. However, heavy showers are likely to begin at night, followed by light to moderate rain measuring 20–40 mm.

Orange alert in 12 districts

After a brief lull, heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and parts of Telangana on Friday night under the influence of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

Following overnight showers, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert in 12 districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The districts include Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Medak, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, and Warangal.

A flood warning has also been issued for North Telangana on August 16 due to continuous heavy rain, particularly in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalle, Mancherial, Sircilla, and Kamareddy. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas to move to safer locations until the downpour subsides.

Impact on agriculture

Along with causing severe traffic disruptions, the intense rain over the past four days has triggered large-scale crop damage.

Torrential downpour has led to flooding in Suryapet, damaging roads and halting traffic. The Musi River bridge in BB Nagar Mandal near Rudravelli village was badly damaged, cutting off connectivity between BB Nagar and Pochampally mandals.

Overflowing streams inundated residential colonies in Kodad, submerged paddy nurseries, and disrupted movement on major routes, including the Ananthagiri–Kodad stretch.

Mahabubabad recorded an average district rainfall of 50.1 mm and reported widespread crop losses.