Hyderabad Police Summon Tollywood Actor Navdeep in Drugs Case

Hyderabad: Days after searching Tollywood actor P Navdeep's residence in Hyderabad in connection with a drugs case by the Telangana State Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), the Gudimalkapur police on Thursday issued a notice to the actor asking him to appear before them at 11 am on September 23.

In a joint search operation, the TSNAB and Gudimalkapur police apprehended three Nigerian nationals and four others for procuring and selling drugs in the city. The sleuths of TSNAB also conducted searches at the actor’s residence but he was not present in the house.

The police had earlier informed the Telangana High Court that Navdeep was a consumer of drugs. The officials have said that they have solid ‘evidence’ against Navdeep that he used to procure it from one of the accused in a drug peddling racket which was busted by the Madhapur police.

The high court had granted interim protection from arrest to Navdeep till September 19. Since the court’s deadline ended, the TSNAB police carried out searches at the actor’s place.

On September 14, a case was registered at Gudimalkapur police station for alleged violations of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Prohibition) Act and the TSNAB has named the actor as accused no. 37 in the drugs case.

